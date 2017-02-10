Dit is het nieuwe uithangbord van de Australische GP

Ze heet Brooke Hogan, maar heeft niks te maken met de Hulk. Hoewel...Hulkenberg staat dan wel weer op de grid natuurlijk. Lastig allemaal dit.

Voor de duidelijkheid: deze Brooke Hogan is dus niet de dochter van Hulk Hogan die je wellicht kent van de serie Hogan knows best als je vroeger wel eens verdwaalde op MTV. Deze Brooke Hogan komt uit Melbourne en meet 1,79 meter hoog. Ze houdt niet erg van vliegen, vooral niet over water.

Brooke geniet in Australië nationale bekendheid sinds ze meedeed aan Australia’s Next Top Model in 2013. Inmiddels is de Australische 24 jaar en heeft ze bijna 630.000 volger op Instagram. Voor Andrew Westacott, CEO van de Australian Grand Prix Corporation, is dat meer dan voldoende redenen om Brooke te bombarderen tot de nieuwe ambassadrice van de race. Andrew we hebben je door mate, ons van AB-Boulevard houd je niet voor het lapje.

Enfin, Brooke is uiteraard in haar nopjes met haar nieuwe rol en noemt heel professioneel ook sponsor Rolex even in een statement.

“I’m thrilled to be chosen as the face of 2017 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix. It is a prestigious role I have strived to achieve for a long time. The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix has become such an iconic and renowned event on the global sporting calendar and to be a part of the event as an ambassador really is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Nailed it! En dan nu over naar de gallery…

