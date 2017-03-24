Max’ titelkansen succesvol getorpedeerd door Ferrari

Bombs away!
Heet nieuws uit de F1 paddock. Eerder berichtten we je al dat Ferrari bij de FIA nagevraagd heeft of de Mercedes W08 en de Red Bull Racing RB13 wel helemaal legaal zijn. Een en ander heeft te maken met een hydraulisch systeem dat zowel Red Bull als Mercedes zouden gebruiken. Officieel is het doel van dit systeem om de stabiliteit van het chassis verbeteren. Ferrari is echter van mening dat het de facto om een bewegend aerodynamisch onderdeel gaat. Daarmee zou het illegaal zijn. Het statement van Ferrari uit het eerdere bericht luidt als volgt:
“All suspension devices in question feature a moveable spring seat and they use energy recovered from wheel loads and displacements to alter the position of the heave spring. Their contribution to the primary purpose of the sprung suspension – the attachment of the wheels to the car in a manner which isolates the sprung part from road disturbances – is small, while their effect on ride height and hence aerodynamic performance is much larger, to the extent that we believe it could justify the additional weight and design complexity.
We would therefore question the legality of these systems under Art. 3.15 and its interpretation in TD/002-11, discriminating between whether certain details are ‘wholly incidental to the main purpose of the suspension system’ or ‘have been contrived to directly affect the aerodynamic performance of the car’.”
Inmiddels heeft de FIA Ferrari gelijk gegeven, zo bericht althans PlanetF1. Zowel Red Bull Racing als Mercedes hebben na de tests in Barcelona hun auto’s moeten aanpassen. FIA-man en Safety Car-afficionado Charlie Whiting zei er gisteren in Australië dit over:
“You are not allowed to have a suspension system that affects the aero performance of the car in anything other than an incidental way. We don’t allow it. That is the approach we are taking. We wanted to see whether the suspension is generally suspension or if it is there predominantly for the aerodynamic performance of the car. That is the change. We have been focusing far more on that this year. If they are not able to convince us of that [dat het niet om de aero gaat] then they are not able to use it.”
Daar we helaas geen inzicht hebben in alle data van de teams kunnen we helaas niet precies zeggen wat de invloed is van de aanpassingen die Mercedes en Red Bull hebben moeten doen. Maar het is duidelijk dat de teams deze systemen niet voor niks op de auto hadden zitten, dus het afschaffen ervan is verre van ideaal. Als Ferrari echter gehoopt had makkelijk naar de winst te kunnen cruisen na deze rake klap achter de groene tafel komen ze bedrogen uit. Red Bull is weliswaar relatief langzaam uit de startblokken gekomen, maar Mercedes was als vanouds snel vanochtend.
Misschien moet het rode team (en wij allen?) dus hopen dat het protest van Red Bull Racing over de Mercedes-krachtbron ook gehonoreerd wordt…
