Max’ titelkansen succesvol getorpedeerd door Ferrari

Bombs away!

Heet nieuws uit de F1 paddock. Eerder berichtten we je al dat Ferrari bij de FIA nagevraagd heeft of de Mercedes W08 en de Red Bull Racing RB13 wel helemaal legaal zijn. Een en ander heeft te maken met een hydraulisch systeem dat zowel Red Bull als Mercedes zouden gebruiken. Officieel is het doel van dit systeem om de stabiliteit van het chassis verbeteren. Ferrari is echter van mening dat het de facto om een bewegend aerodynamisch onderdeel gaat. Daarmee zou het illegaal zijn. Het statement van Ferrari uit het eerdere bericht luidt als volgt:

“All suspension devices in question feature a moveable spring seat and they use energy recovered from wheel loads and displacements to alter the position of the heave spring. Their contribution to the primary purpose of the sprung suspension – the attachment of the wheels to the car in a manner which isolates the sprung part from road disturbances – is small, while their effect on ride height and hence aerodynamic performance is much larger, to the extent that we believe it could justify the additional weight and design complexity.

We would therefore question the legality of these systems under Art. 3.15 and its interpretation in TD/002-11, discriminating between whether certain details are ‘wholly incidental to the main purpose of the suspension system’ or ‘have been contrived to directly affect the aerodynamic performance of the car’.”