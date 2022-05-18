Video: politie eindigt achtervolging met grijpkoord

Moet de Nederlandse politie dit ook overwegen? Ziet er goed uit!
dutchdriftking zegt
Fantastisch dit! Helemaal hoe die idioot nog probeert weg te komen :P. Moet je alleen wel een wat grotere auto inzetten dan de B-klasse, anders trekt de boef de bumper er af en gaat hij alsnog door.
joosstra zegt
Ik was benieuwd hoe dit werkt, dus even wat zoekwerk verricht op google.
Bron : https://www.autoevolution.com/news/watch-phoenix-police-using-a-grappler-to-stop-a-fleeing-car-it-stood-no-chance-188040.html
Officers did not pursue the vehicle and instead used a helicopter to keep track of its movements while detectives from Phoenix Police’s tactical support bureau responded. A high-speed chase ensued that led the police across the Phoenix metropolitan area. They finally managed to stop the fleeing car using a grappler device, which did the job rather quickly, as you can see in the video below.
The grappler was created by a Peoria man who was frustrated by the number of innocent people being injured or killed during high-speed pursuits. It works by deploying a heavy-duty nylon net from the pursuing police vehicle to snag the rear tire of the suspect vehicle. The net wraps around the rear axle and immediately brings the vehicle to a stop without the officer having to force a collision.