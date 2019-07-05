Zo volg je het Goodwood Festival of Speed (incl programma)

Biertje in de hand en jij vermaakt je wel dit weekend.
Dit weekend even geen Formule 1. Wel is er ander event gaande dat minstens het kijken waard is. In het Verenigd Koninkrijk is dit weekend het Goodwood Festival of Speed aan de gang. Het hele gebeuren wordt via een keurige stream op YouTube uitgezonden. Zo kun je op eenvoudige wijze meegenieten van het spektakel vanaf je smartphone, tablet, laptop of smart-TV.
Het festival is heel divers met vliegende jetpacks, motoren, klassiekers, de nieuwste auto’s en super- en hypercars. Ze proberen zo snel mogelijk de heuvelklim op de tijden en dat zorgt jaarlijks voor het nodige spektakel. Je checkt het programma voor vandaag, morgen en zondag hieronder. De livestream check je daaronder. Enjoy!
Vrijdag 5 juli
13:25 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
14:00 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House
14:15 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
14:50 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
15:30 -Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
16:10 – Batch 4 – Formula 1
16:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
17:05 – Timed Practice
17:55 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
18:30 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
18:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
Zaterdag 6 juli
00:30 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
10:15 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
11:00 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
11:50 – Batch 4 – Formula 1
12:00 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
12:40 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
13:25 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
14:00 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House
14:15 – Supercar Shoot Out
14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
15:10 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
15:50 – Batch 4 – Formula 1
16:30 – Mercedes Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House)
16:45 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
16:50 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
17:15 – Air Display – Blades (15mins)
17:30 – Qualifying Shoot Out
18:20 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
18:45 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
18:55 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
Zondag 7 juli
09:30 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
10:15 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
11:00 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
11:15 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
11:45 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance
12:25 – Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)
12:40 – Batch 4 – Formula 1
13:30 – Air Display – Blades (15mins)
13:30 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
14:10 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House
14:20 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR
14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
14:55 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars
15:30 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March
16:05 – Batch 4 – Formula 1
16:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
16:50 – Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)
17:00 – Shootout Final
18:00 – Air Display – Red Arrows (25 mins)
18:05 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley
18:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show
18:40 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance