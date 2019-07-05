Zo volg je het Goodwood Festival of Speed (incl programma)

Biertje in de hand en jij vermaakt je wel dit weekend.

Dit weekend even geen Formule 1. Wel is er ander event gaande dat minstens het kijken waard is. In het Verenigd Koninkrijk is dit weekend het Goodwood Festival of Speed aan de gang. Het hele gebeuren wordt via een keurige stream op YouTube uitgezonden. Zo kun je op eenvoudige wijze meegenieten van het spektakel vanaf je smartphone, tablet, laptop of smart-TV.

Het festival is heel divers met vliegende jetpacks, motoren, klassiekers, de nieuwste auto’s en super- en hypercars. Ze proberen zo snel mogelijk de heuvelklim op de tijden en dat zorgt jaarlijks voor het nodige spektakel. Je checkt het programma voor vandaag, morgen en zondag hieronder. De livestream check je daaronder. Enjoy!

Vrijdag 5 juli

13:25 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

14:00 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House

14:15 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley

14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

14:50 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

15:30 -Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March

16:10 – Batch 4 – Formula 1

16:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

17:05 – Timed Practice

17:55 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

18:30 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

18:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

Zaterdag 6 juli

00:30 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

10:15 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March

11:00 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

11:50 – Batch 4 – Formula 1

12:00 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

12:40 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley

13:25 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

14:00 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House

14:15 – Supercar Shoot Out

14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

15:10 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

15:50 – Batch 4 – Formula 1

16:30 – Mercedes Benz celebration on track (in front of GW House)

16:45 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

16:50 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March

17:15 – Air Display – Blades (15mins)

17:30 – Qualifying Shoot Out

18:20 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley

18:45 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

18:55 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

Zondag 7 juli

09:30 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley

10:15 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March

11:00 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

11:15 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

11:45 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance

12:25 – Michael Schumacher celebration on track (in front of GW House)

12:40 – Batch 4 – Formula 1

13:30 – Air Display – Blades (15mins)

13:30 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

14:10 – Aston Martin Moment – Front of Goodwood House

14:20 – Batch 2 – Drift, Rally, Saloons and NASCAR

14:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

14:55 – Batch 5 – Aston Martin, Porsche 917 and Sports Cars

15:30 – Batch 3 – Bikes, Mercedes, Indy and March

16:05 – Batch 4 – Formula 1

16:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

16:50 – Sir Jackie Stewart Moment/ Interview (GW House)

17:00 – Shootout Final

18:00 – Air Display – Red Arrows (25 mins)

18:05 – Batch 1 – Pre-war, Road Racers and Bentley

18:30 – Goodwood Action Sports Show

18:40 – Batch 6 – Supercars, Road Bikes and First Glance