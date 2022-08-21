Alonso wil alle sterke punten van tegenstanders vernietigen

Alonso lacht hierboven breeduit, maar wil tegenstanders het lachen doen vergaan door al hun sterke punten te vernietigen.

Alonso zette het begin van deze F1 zomer op zijn kop, door aan te kondigen Alpine te verruilen voor Aston Martin. Dat kwam zelfs bij Alpine als complete verrassing. Het is echter tevens niet bepaald de eerste keer dat de racende ijzervreter op een vervelende manier de deur uitloopt bij een broodheer. Ook bij McLaren, Ferrari en nog een keer McLaren was de relatie tussen coureur en team uiteindelijk niet geweldig meer. Omdat ‘de wenkbrauw’ echter wel een potje kan sturen, was hij ook na het verbranden van alle bruggen altijd wel weer ergens anders welkom. Doorgaans bij Renault/Alpine, het team waarmee hij zijn twee titels pakte.

Alonso doet in een interview nu een boekje open over hoe hij in elkaar steekt. De Spanjaard wil eigenlijk altijd zijn tegenstanders vernietigen. Niet alleen door zelf goed te zijn, maar ook door hun sterke punten kapot te maken. Zo is ‘ie nou eenmaal, aldus ALO zelf. Of het nu gaat om F1, of om iets anders. Als voorbeeld noemt ‘Nando tannis. Als hij tegen profs speelt, gooit hij altijd de bal omhoog:

Yeah, I mean, I’m that type of guy. I need to make 100% of my thing, and I need to kill whatever strengths other people have. But this I do in everything I practice, when I play anything. I used to play tennis, and when I play with someone good, I would put the ball very high. Because, like this, you stop the rhythm of them because they are used to hitting the ball very hard. Playing with professionals, the ball arrives very strong for them so they are used to that kind of shot. But when you put the ball high, they make mistakes, because the ball arrives very soft. So I can play better tennis when putting the ball high. Putting the ball high is my only chance to beat them. So I do that automatically. It’s not only on racing I just need to destroy the strengths of the others, and try to maximize mine. Fernando Alonso, is Michael Jordans broeder van een andere moeder

De andere coureurs zijn dus gewaarschuwd. Zeker ook omdat Alonso zegt tijdens zijn twee jaar buiten de sport alles nauwlettend geobserveerd heeft:

I think watching races from the outside, you don’t understand sometimes different things and different behaviours of the race, looking from the outside and looking at 360 degrees. It’s not only your own cockpit and your own strategy, so maybe I have a better understanding of how the race develops. And also the different categories that I drove. I think they teach me different things. There are different philosophies of racing, different driving techniques. It’s not that they are applicable to an F1 car, but when you lose the car, you have an oversteer, maybe my hands and my feet are doing something that I didn’t know before, because I was just driving F1 cars. So in a way, I feel more in control of things now. Fernando Alonso, is een controlefreak

Waarvan akte. Denk jij dat Alonso volgend jaar Lance Stroll gaat vernietigen? Laat het weten, in de comments!