Gasly gaat tweede viool spelen naast Max Verstappen

Pas mal pour un pilote numéro deux.

De F1 wintertest staan alweer bijna voor de deur en dat betekent dat de psychologische strijd tussen teamgenoten van start kan gaan. Afgelopen week vertelde Ricciardo de verzamelde pers al dat zijn nieuwe teamgenoot Hulkenberg echt extreem goed is en dat hij zich geen zand in de ogen laat strooien door het feit dat de Hulk nog nooit op het podium stond. Mooie woorden met een tikje low key shade; de ervaren honingdas weet inmiddels wel hoe hij zoiets moet aanvliegen. Vandaag is het de beurt aan Gasly, maar die brengt het er toch net wat minder vanaf. Hij klinkt namelijk nu al als Barrichello, Coulthard en Bottas.

Gasly hemelt Verstappen op als een van de beste coureurs op de grid maar tevens stelt dat hij onze landgenoot gewoon wil verslaan. Hij wil geen ‘tweede coureur’ worden, zo stelt de Fransman:

For sure I’m going to be next to one of the best drivers on the grid at the moment and for me it’s a great challenge. So I will take the time I need to be competitive, but I’m not going to be there to be second driver, that’s not what I want and not going to be satisfied with that.

Een redelijke start, echter voegt Gasly eraan toe dat hij misschien wel wat tijd nodig heeft om op niveau te komen. Plus, winnen is natuurlijk leuk, maar als de auto niet goed genoeg is dan is P5 ook oké. Vorig jaar was per slot van rekening pas zijn eerste volledige seizoen in de koningsklasse.

If I have the car to win then that’s what I would love to do. And if I have a car which is only good for the top five, then that’s going to be the target. But at the end of the day it was only my full first season in Formula 1 and for sure I’m going to get better and better, season after season, because experience plays quite a big part. So I know that I didn’t reach my full potential, but that’s my only motivation and I’m fully dedicated to do everything I can to reach my best level as soon as possible.

En ja, dan is er nog die Engelse cultuur binnen het Red Bull team die wellicht ook nog wat gewenning vraagt voor de Fransman.

For sure I will probably need some time to get comfortable with the team, to get used with the car, with the people, the way of working. Coming from Toro Rosso to Red Bull is, as I say, different targets, different culture also, a more English culture in Red Bull. So this is the kind of things that take a bit of time, but for sure Max is one of the fastest guys at the moment in the paddock and for me I’m super excited to go alongside him because that’s how you also raise your game. So I find it a really exciting time for myself and I’m really looking forward to starting, and we will see how I perform straight away. But for sure I will get better through the season and that’s fair to say.

Goed, daar hoeven we dus niet voor te vrezen dit jaar…