Audi RS6 Avant van Jon Olsson was even gestolen

For everyone asking: ❤️ All is ok after last nights theft of the Leon the RS6! 🙏🏼 Thanks to the team at @stertmanmotorsport still being at the garage working in the middle of the night and their actions the police managed to catch the 4 suspects after a helichopter chase, roadblocks and finally my dads former colleagues at the K9 unit caught them after a foot chase through the forest! A sincere thanks to @stertmanmotorsport and the Swedish police force for amazing work! The car is still with the police but reports say that all seems good besides missing keys, so fingers crossed! #TheRS6SagaContinues #LeaveYourCarsWithTheRightPeople #DontMessWithK9Unit