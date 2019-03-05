Hypercars Galore! Aston Martin Vanquish Vision Concept

Auteur: , 8 Reacties

De Vanquish-naam blijft leven!

Dit wordt het vierde model in Aston Martin’s middenmotor-lijn, naast de Aston Martin Valkyrie, Valkyrie AMR Pro en de zojuist onthulde AM-RB 003.

Net als AM-RB 003 profiteert het Vanquish Vision Concept van de kennis en filosofie die is ontwikkeld in de Aston Martin Valkyrie en gedestilleerd in de AM-RB 003. Denk daarbij aan het streven naar gewichtsreductie en aerodynamische efficiëntie. Het is uiteraard nog een ontwerpstudie, maar deze auto is mooier qia design. Dat mag ook, want het ontwerp heeft een minder extreem prestatie-doel als de Valkyrie.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President en Group CEO, liet weten:

Firstly, what a pleasure to revive the Vanquish name. Synonymous with our series production flagships, it felt entirely appropriate to attach it to such a significant car. The Vanquish Vision Concept marks another pivotal moment in Aston Martin’s history, and another critical step in delivering the Second Century Plan. Our first series production rear mid-engined supercar will be a transformational moment for the brand, for it is the car that will propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars.

Het uiteindelijke productiemodel moet in serieproductie gaan, dit in tegenstelling tot exclusievere modellen zoals de Valkyrie. Gedetailleerde technische informatie zal worden onthuld naarmate het ontwikkelingsprogramma vordert, maar men kan al wel twee zaken vrijgeven; de eerste is de bevestiging dat de productieversie van Vanquish Vision Concept een versie van de nieuwe V6 van Aston Martin zal bevatten: die motor zal zijn debuut maken in de AM-RB 003 in hybride turbovorm.



8 reacties

jochempie
05-03-2019 om 11:58
0
Ik kijk een beetje naar de Aston Martin AMV10 concept van Sabino Leerentveld.. Uit april 2008.

https://www.autoblog.nl/archive/2008/04/12/mr-bez-leest-u-mee-amv10-concept
str8six
05-03-2019 om 11:59
0
Ah, de achterkant van de groene auto op foto 12 van vorig artikel is dus deze.
Mooie bak! Kunnen we hieruit opmaken dat AM twee lijnen gaat voeren? GT’s en “middenmotor modellen”.
wahltiroler
05-03-2019 om 12:05
0
Geweldig mooi die vloeiende lijnen…

BMW heeft Hofmeisterknik
Audi de Reuzengrill

Aston heeft schijnbaar de sportieve elegantie als typisch Handelsmerk

En na de groene Bentley gisterenis ook deze groene Aston Martin weer om verliefd op te wordwn 💚
str8six via iPhone app
05-03-2019 om 12:28
0
@wahltiroler: schijnbaar? Dat was toch al wel een tijd duidelijk?
eklasse via iPhone app
05-03-2019 om 12:13
0
Hmm, emotieloze tandartsstoelen vind ik het. Net als McLaren, overigens. Dus er zal wel interesse voor zijn maar ik zou er geen poster van ophangen (als ik nog 10 jaar oud zou zijn).

Doe maar gewoon een Countach.
ytrewq via Android app
05-03-2019 om 12:22
0
Zeiden ze in het filmpje met de valkyrie V12 niet dat hij was opgebouwd uit cosworth V3’s? Het zou super gaaf zijn als dit gewoon exact de helft van de Valkyrie V12 zou zijn
reactief
05-03-2019 om 12:25
0
Wauw. Ziet er veelbelovend uit. Leeft de Jaguar CX75 toch nog een beetje voort.
spykerboy
05-03-2019 om 12:33
0
looks promising…

