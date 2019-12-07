Tesla CYBRTRK is glibberig als een aal in een emmer snot

De wigvorm werkt voor de Cybertruck.

Nog steeds zijn onze kaken nog niet helemaal teruggekeerd in hun oorspronkelijke positie nadat ze de grond aantikten bij het zien van Tesla’s CYBRTRK. Het zou ons niet volledig verbazen als Musk binnen nu en een paar maanden zegt ‘ja jongens, grapje natuurlijk, dit is het echte design’ en ons vervolgens een heel andere auto voorschotelt. Ondertussen blijft het bizarre apparaat dat recht uit Cyberpunk 2077 lijkt te komen de breinen van mensen over de hele wereld bezighouden.

Een veelgehoorde kritiek op de CYBRTRK is dat deze ook door het A-Team in een schuur gebouwd had kunnen worden. Het grove, dikke staal met simpele rechte hoeken lijkt te zijn ontsnapt aan de terreur van de windtunnel die tegenwoordig de vorm van andere auto’s dicteert. Dat is wel verfrissend, maar ook een beetje apart in deze tijden, zeker voor een EV. Niet voor niks hebben veel EV’s vaak dichte wielen met smalle bandjes: de actieradius is nogal gevoelig voor allerlei vormen van weerstand.

Volgens vliegtuig-ingenieur Justin Martin heeft Tesla echter wel degelijk goed nagedacht over het design van de pickup. Hij haalde het model door de CFD-analyse (Computational Fluid Dynamics) en komt tot de conclusie dat de CYBRTRK nog glibberiger is dan Elon Musk in een rechtszaal. Een harde Cw-waarde durft Justin er niet op te plakken (mede omdat hij de invloed van de wielkasten niet kan kwantificeren), maar hij vermoedt dat de CYBRTRK betere waardes scoort dan de meeste sportwagens en andere pickups:

Well, no one else did it so I did. Here is the #CyberTruck in CFD. What intrigues me is how well this works. While it may occur to be happenstance that the aero turns out quite well, I believe this was actually the result of very clever design. Ease of manufacturing in flat panels, significant use of triangulated body parts, etc. I won’t quote a drag coefficient, as I dont want to put words in anyone’s mouth, but I will place money on it being much lower than most sports cars (due to down force), and nearly any (1/2 ton) truck period. Further, I believe the vortex shed over the bed walls helps act to “seal the bed” when the cover is open. I havent modeled the open bed yet, but it sure seems promising. Further, it appears the front end is designed to almost entirely blank out / shield the wheel well…. The cad file is dimensionally correct, all angles and curves are as close as possible. There are some uncertainties such as fenders and wheel well air-exhaust etc.

Lastly, at 65mph the local velocity over the roof “peak” is 88mph. Is this the ultimate Elon Easter Egg?