Verstappen: “Mercedes heeft gewoon heel veel marge”

Waarvan akte.

Terwijl iedereen er zijn eigen theorieën op nahoudt, is volgens Max Verstappen de reden dat hij vandaag niet won vrij simpel: Mercedes heeft gewoon veel meer snelheid. Na de race werd Verstappen onder andere gevraagd of het misschien het gebrek aan track time op vrijdag was dat Red Bull Racing parten speelde in de race.

Eerder dit jaar was het immers juist de race pace die ernstig oké leek te zijn voor Max en was hij wat trager in de kwali’s. Had Red Bull de afstelling dit keer minder voor elkaar voor de long runs? Max ontwijkt die vraag in de persconferentie na de race echter en geeft gewoon zijn visie op de uitslag:

I think you can see how much margin they still have when they really need to push. Today Lewis was on fire as well, but you see, once he really has to go for it, you can see that that car is still the dominant car. It’s as simple as that.

Tevens suggereert Max dat Mercedes in veel races niet het einde van de tong laat zien, maar dat dat vandaag even nodig was vanwege de uitdaging die Max op het bordje van de zilveren ster gooide:

In some races it’s maybe not as necessary [om volle polle te gaan]. Of course they had their issues in Austria with overheating. In Hockenheim it was tricky conditions as well, so you can’t really drive to the limit of the car. But here today I think he had to go for it, flatout, because I was also pushing flatout, and you can see what they are capable of as a team.

Als het even moet kunnen de Silberpfeile er dus nog wat tandjes bijzetten, zo meent Max te weten. Het is ook een goede verklaring voor het feit dat Ferrari vandaag op een straatlengte achter de twee kemphanen finishte. Voor onze landgenoot was het naar eigen zeggen dan ook niet héél pijnlijk om Lewis in de slotfase nog voorbij te zien gaan:

Of course at one point I started to run out of tyres, trying to keep up with Lewis’ pace on those medium tyres, trying to keep it [verschil in rondetijd] within a second. It’s almost impossible. So I ran out of tyres, and of course you can see it coming, so for me it was not a big disappointment once he passed me, because it’s just a normal thing to happen. We have to be realistic. He was just clearly faster today. I was always struggling a little bit more for grip than him, he could keep the pressure on, and of course when you are in second you can gamble to do a two-stop. For me it was all about always trying to cover him to stay ahead, but with a two-stop, worst-case scenario you stay second, and best-case you overtake me.

Aldus sprak een realistische Max. Het zijn gewoon een stelletje zandzakken, daar bij Mercedes.

Dank aan Rene voor de tip!