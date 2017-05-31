Dit is de nieuwe BMW M6 GT3 Art Car

Tijd om je monocle tevoorschijn te halen en geaffecteerd te praten. BMW heeft namelijk haar nieuwste Art Car onthuld.

En dat is voor ons autoliefhebbers een goed excuus om flink arty-farty te doen. Het lastige is alleen dat ik BMW’s nieuwste Art Car zelf niet snap, want ik zie vooral een een zwarte M6 GT3 onder wat gefotoshopte frutsels. Enfin, dat zal ongetwijfeld aan mij liggen.

Hoewel, het persbericht dat BMW meestuurt bij het werk van Cao Fei is ook wel verdacht lang. Als je heel veel woorden nodig hebt om uit te leggen dat iets speciaal is, is dat volgens mij nooit een goed teken. Wellicht hadden de schrijvers niet voldoende tijd om het bericht kort te houden. Hoe dan ook, het gaat bij de nieuwste Art Car allemaal om historie en paralelle universa et cetera:

“Cao Fei’s work is a reflection on the speed of change in China, on tradition and future. With her BMW Art Car project, she delves into a trajectory spanning thousands of years, paying tribute to Asia’s ancient spiritual wisdom as it swiftly spreads out into the third millennium. The multimedia artist approached the BMW Art Car in a way typical for her artistic practice, building a parallel universe.”

De kunstmevrouw die haar naam onder BMW’s achttiende heeft gezet zegt er zelf hetvolgende over:

“To me, light represents thoughts. As the speed of thoughts cannot be measured, the #18 Art Car questions the existence of the boundaries of the human mind. We are entering a new age, where the mind directly controls objects and where thoughts can be transferred, such as unmanned operations and artificial intelligence. Which attitudes and temperaments hold the key to opening the gateway to the new age?”

Het kunstwerk bestaat uit drie delen. Er is een hippe video, een app en de auto zelf. De video gaat over een spirituele leider die door de tijd reist. De M6 zelf reist binnen afzienbare tijd echter naar Macau, om daar te racen door de krappe straten van het eiland met Augusto Farfus (geinige video) achter het stuur.

Vind jij het wel tof dat BMW probeert de Art Car de toekomst in te slepen, of krijg je door de sliertjes boven deze M6 op de foto’s vooral zin in spaghetti? Laat het weten, in de comments!