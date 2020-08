1,75 miljoenste Corvette kost eigenaar maar 168 euro

View this post on Instagram

In about a month another car will be added to this line up… Bowling Green Assembly is slated to produce the 1.75 millionth Corvette! The car will be Arctic White with Adrenaline Red interior… and YOU COULD WIN IT! Read about the Milestone Corvette and how to enter here: https://www.corvettemuseum.org/museum-to-raffle-milestone-1-75-millionth-corvette/ Pictured: 1953 Corvette (the first year produced); 500k Corvette produced; 1 millionth Corvette produces and 1.5 millionth produced (prior to the sinkhole)