BMW iX3 rijtest: 800 km range en 400 kW laden

In deze video test Wouter de volledig nieuwe BMW iX3.
Een elektrische SUV die het startpunt vormt van BMW’s zogeheten Neue Klasse. Dit is geen doorontwikkeling van bestaande modellen, maar een compleet nieuw elektrisch platform dat de basis gaat vormen voor tientallen toekomstige BMW’s. De lat ligt dus hoog.
Reacties
cdlop01 zegt
Carwow:
took the car on a 154-mile test drive taking in a good mixture of city streets, country roads and wide open highways, and it averaged 3.3 miles per kWh. That works out to a real-world range of almost 360 miles.
That’s some way off the claimed figure, but it’s still mightily impressive for a large SUV. The Polestar 3 managed 438 miles before conking out during one of our range tests though – we’ll look forward to seeing what the iX3 can manage when we get it in the UK.
If your journey does span further than this, you can charge the iX3 at up to 400kW at a DC charging station. That allows the car to go from 10-80% in just 21 minutes.
600km ipv 800, grote batterij.
En laadsnelheid 10/80% , 21 minuten.. netjes maat niets bijzonders.