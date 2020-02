Dit is de splinternieuwe Porsche 992 Turbo S

View this post on Instagram

Here’s some of the first photos that you will see of the 992 Turbo S. Some minor little details that you notice right off the bat is the side air intakes that have stayed somewhat similar from the previous generation, along with the wheels which look like they are straight off of the Exclusive Series Turbo S. The front bumper is very similar to that on the Carrera S with the Sport Design package, but I assume the Turbo S will have it’s own Sport Design package too. The Turbo S is expected to have its official release at the Geneva Auto Show, but until then, all we can do is speculate. I’m assuming there will have to be an output of at least 600 horsepower for the Turbo S just based off of the 991’s 580 horsepower output. One of the major differences this year from the last is that this Turbo S will have a 8-Speed PDK compared to the 991’s 7-Speed PDK. What are your thoughts? DM for photo credit. . #PorscheExclusiveManufaktur #PorscheExclusive #PTS #PaintToSample #PTSPorsche #PTSRS #WinglessGT3 #Porsche #PorscheMotorsport #YesPorsche #PorscheMoment #Porsche911 #Sportscar #SportscarTogether #911Scales #992 #Turbo #TurboS