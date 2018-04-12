Lewis Hamilton zegt sorry tegen Max Verstappen

'Sorry' seems to be...the hardest word...

Man man man, schrijven we vanochtend nog dat Max Verstappen misschien wat vaker in de spiegel moet kijken, steelt Lewis Hamilton zijn donder alweer. De Brit heeft naar eigen zeggen ‘sorry gezegd’ tegen de Nederlander in China. Maar voordat je zegt ‘zie je wel @jaapiyo, je weet nix!’; de excuses hebben vooral betrekking op het feit dat Lewis Max na de race betitelde als een penishoofd (video). Voor wat betreft de touché op de baan laat Lewis liever in het midden wie er nu de schuldige was #sorrynotsorry.

Voor Lewis was het naar eigen zeggen desalniettemin belangrijk even met Max te praten om het onderlinge recsept intact te houden, zo laat hij optekenen aan Autosport:

I saw Max just now, and I said to him, I think it’s always good to show respect, and regardless of whether I’m the older driver, I felt it was important that I went to him. So as we were signing just now I just shook his hand and said, ‘I’m sorry about the last race’. Regardless of whether it was his fault or my fault, it doesn’t really matter, it’s in the past. Hopefully that sign of respect shows a lot, and helps you kind of turn the pace and move forwards racing each other. I think that’s important between drivers.

Over Max’ respons blijft de Brit vaag:

I don’t really know, there was a lot of noise, but he acknowledged me.

Wel heeft LH44 nog een waarschuwing voor ons media-types in petto. In het vervolg zal hij beter op zijn woorden passen. In het Verenigd Koninkrijk doen ze, in ieder geval voor de Bühne, wat moeilijke over schunnig taalgebruik op TV:

I’ve been pretty good in all these years, I think that’s the first time I forgot the cameras were kind of there! You’ll have less to write about. I don’t know if that’s worse for the fans. I would say naturally for the media it gives you more fun stuff to write about.

Inderdaad Lewis, inderdaad. Op de redactie hopen we dan ook stiekem dat Lewis en Max nog menig robbertje uit zullen vechten met elkaar. Op de baan, naast de baan, in de Octagon…