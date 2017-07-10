Man doet het onmogelijke met zijn 991 GT3 RS

Oh no he didn't.

Het was een geklaag van oeh’s en aah’s toen bekend werd dat de 911 (991) GT3 RS (rijtest) alleen met een PDK zou komen. Inmiddels is de nieuwe GT3 gewoon met een handbak te bestellen, maar of de facelift GT3 RS ook met een handbak gaat komen?

Een Porsche-fan had in elk geval geen zin om hierop te wachten. De beste man heeft het mes in zijn eigen GT3 RS gezet. Via het Rennlist-forum deelt de Porsche-rijder zijn project. Zijn motivatie om de RS om te bouwen luidt als volgt:

Quite a few people think i’m crazy for disassembling a 900 mile brand new RS, that being said here is the 1 of 1 worldwide manual RS build on here for all to see. I don’t like that Porsche took the manual option away from us GT car owners only to put it back into a limited numbered car and play games with allocations. I own a 997.1RS & 997.2RS as well as a 997TT all in manual and personally think a manual option is the only option these cars should have. I don’t want this to turn into a “PDK” is faster thread, I could personally care less about 10ths of seconds here and there. I am very well aware that the pdk is an amazing transmission and it shifts faster than lighting, I really liked it on my 991.1gt3 but on the RS we should have the option. That being said i am in the process of completing a full Manual conversion, it’s about 3 weeks out from completion. I will post pics and updates as soon as they come in, with a video to follow once the car is buttoned up and ready. I hope this generates enough interest and buzz in the car world to shake some sense into Porsche to offer us the option. To all the RS owners, keep your cars, this conversion is possible!