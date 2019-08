Rallyrijder gaat een 800 pk sterke Kona Electric bouwen

EV Launch 2019

We are excited to share our new project and vision – one of the world's first EV Rally Cars (developed by AEMD), a division of Paddon Rallysport Group (PRG). Based on the Hyundai Kona, the car is being designed to be able to compete in New Zealand rallies, withstanding the challenges of a rally environment while showcasing superior performance.Our project also has several key engineering goals that will set our EV car apart from others, and that is developing a new era of EV sound, safety and range. Set to see the gravel in 2020 with a full program in 2021.The coolest part – for hillclimbs and sprints, the car will be capable of peak power. Up to 600kW! Supported by Hyundai NZ and YES Power, along with our technical partners, STARD technologies, Canterbury University and Callaghan Innovation. It's time to embrace the future! There will always people IC cars which our other arms, Paddon Rallysport and On-Track Racing will continue with, but the top tier of national and international motorsport need's to be in-line, if not ahead of the automotive industry to keep the sport alive. The days where motorsport cars are more technologically advanced than road cars is almost gone. So we need to be apart of the movement that helps to correct that. EV motorsport will make sound, and they will be seriously fast! AEMD looks to take the lead of this in Australasia.Hyundai NZ YES Power STARD UCM – University of Canterbury Motorsport Highlands – Experience the Exceptional Würth New ZealandMA Media Ltd#NZEVRC1 #PaddonsPack #FutureisHere #EV #AlternativeEnergy

