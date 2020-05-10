Vettel: “Ferrari wordt verkeerd begrepen”

Ferrari is just a souuuuuullllll whose intentions are gooooooooood…

Er doet zich momenteel veel speculaas de ronde omtrent de toekomst van Vettel bij Ferrari. Beter kunnen we dan zeggen: het gebrek aan toekoms van Vettel bij Ferrari. Italiaanse media zijn er namelijk van overtuigd dat Ferrari de viervoudig kampioen passief agressief de deur uit wil werken. Naar verluidt zou het team de Duitser in eerste instantie een deal hebben aangeboden voor slechts één jaar, met hetzelfde salaris als Leclerc. Vettel verdient nu veel meer dan dat, dus dat zou slecht gevallen zijn bij de Duitser.

In een interview met Autosport praat SV5 echter vol liefde over zijn team. Hij maakt de indruk dat hij nog wel een tijdje langer Ferrari wil esseren #essereFerrari. Volgens de gewezen kampioen is de indruk die de buitenwacht van het team en van Italië heeft misplaatst. ‘La Mamma’ is op deze moedersdag volgens de Germaan een stereotype dat al lang niet meer de realiteit is:

I think sometimes also this is misunderstood, because you look at Italy to say that they are very traditional with lots of things and ‘la mamma’ and all this, whatever. But, you know, people are still very, very forward thinking and I think we have a lot of young great talents in the team, great people with great ideas, creative ideas, and that’s why in a way it’s a shame that we haven’t, you know – in terms of results – haven’t had that breakthrough yet. That’s why also the focus is there to keep working, do our thing, because I believe that one day we’ll be there. Sebastian Vettel – F1 coureur van Ferrari

Klinkt als een man die er nog vertrouwen in heeft. De magie van team rood grijpt Vettel nog altijd bij de strot:

The strength of this team is the passion for Ferrari. I think that’s what thrives people coming in and going out every day. I think it’s really the legend and the myth of this brand. And to become a part of that history. It’s very Italian inside, has very Italian rules and traditions, which is great, that they are kept, but equally it’s very modern. Sebastian Vettel – F1 coureur van Ferrari

De missie blijft daardoor onveranderd. Nee, het gaat dan niet om Mission Minnow, maar om keihard de titel winnen:

The mission is still the same, because we are not at the top. Obviously Mercedes has beaten us the last years, so the mission is still up. Obviously we had a lot of races and we made a lot of experiences. I think there were some great moments and there were some moments that were not so great, but as I said the mission is still there and the target is still there to achieve the mission, to win with Ferrari. Sebastian Vettel – F1 coureur van Ferrari

Waarvan akte. Geloof jij er ook nog in, of peert Vettel ‘m aan het eind van dit jaar naar McLaren? Laat het weten, in de comments!