Dit deel van de 300 mph-Chiron is wél het snelste

Bij de rest van de auto is het verhaal namelijk wat lastiger.

Vandaag is het gesprek van de dag de Porsche Taycan, de sportauto van de toekomst. Het gesprek van de dag eerder deze week was de sportwagen van het verleden, die een indrukwekkende prestatie neerzet. De Bugatti Chiron klokte 304 mph (490 km/u) en is daarmee volgens de fabrikant zelf de snelste auto ter wereld én de eerste auto die de 300 mph-barrière doorbreekt. Dat laatste zijn de meningen over verdeeld. Het is je misschien opgevallen dat de Chiron in kwestie een fraaie ‘longtail-versie’ is, voor betere aerodynamica. Ook zijn de bumpers anders. Dus de auto is aangepast voor de topsnelheid, je kan hem niet zo kopen. En als modificaties mogen, dan is een recordpoging uit april waar een aangepaste Ford GT 300 mph klokte de eerste. Helemaal aangepast, wel straatlegaal. Volgens sceptici ligt het record daarom nog of bij die Ford GT, of Koenigsegg. Over die laatste gesproken: de meeste fans van het Bugatti-aartsrivaal zijn onder de indruk, maar niet zó onder de indruk, blijkt uit de Ghost Squadron-Instagrampagina.

Goed, recordpoging of niet, feit blijft dat er op een zeker moment 490 km/u op de teller van een Bugatti Chiron heeft gestaan. Iets wat lange tijd onmogelijk leek. Bij de Bugatti Veyron SuperSport (434 km/u) waren er twee grote problemen: de banden zouden het kunnen begeven op die snelheid, wat waarschijnlijk niet gebeurde want de volle tank benzine is daarvoor al er doorheen gebrast. Bij nog eens 86 km/u daar bovenop stuit je op een probleem, dan is de levensduur van zowel de banden als de volle lading brandstof minuscuul. Wat voor banden zijn dat nou die deze recordpoging hebben geflikt?

Bugatti is Frans, dus het hoeft geen verrassing te zijn dat de welbekende Franse ‘pneusboer’ Michelin hier aan bij heeft gedragen. Je zou nu zeggen dat zij een door Bugatti gefinancierde überband hebben ontwikkeld die je ook niet op je Opel Corsa kunt bestellen, maar dat blijkt ook iets anders te liggen. Het gaat om Pilot Sport Cup 2-banden, hetzelfde type als wat onder vele sportauto’s af fabriek ligt en een beroemde keuze voor straatlegale sportbanden. Het gaat om een zeer nauw verwante versie van de PSC2, de PSC2 BG (BG=Bugatti). Oké, deze passen alleen onder de Chiron, maar een zeer vergelijkbaar type is kennelijk al sterk genoeg om de meeste auto’s langdurig van zolen te kunnen voorzien. Bij een recordpoging wordt dat slijtageproces ietwat versneld, maar de limiet is meer dan 490 km/u.

Sterker nog, de testmachine, een NASA-approved Space Shuttle-tester, kan snelheden tot 510 km/u aan en dat hielden de Sport Cups gewoon vol. Voor een eventuele 500 km/u, de volgende magische mijlpaal en maar 10 km/u meer dan wat de Chiron nu deed, kunnen de Sport Cup 2 BG’s dus eveneens een rol spelen. Tot die tijd blijft het record van de Chiron een beetje vaag, maar één ding is zeker: de banden van de recordpoging zijn wél de snelste.