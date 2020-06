Dit leveren exclusieve autoveilingen nu op

View this post on Instagram

That's a wrap on Day 1 of 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐲: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 lot closures! . We saw a great first day with a strong sell-through and results across the 98 lots that closed. . Swipe through the gallery to see standout highlights from Day 1: . – A 2017 Ford GT – $836,000 . – A 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe by Ellena – $671,000 . – A 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Spider – $605,000 . – 1965 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra '4000 Series' – $396,000 . – A 2006 Ford GT Heritage – $385,000 . – A 2019 Ferrari 812 Superfast – $335,500 . – A 1971 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 3.5 Cabriolet – $297,000 . – A 1939 Delahaye USA Pacific – $220,000 . – A 1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8-Litre Roadster – $214,500 . Don't miss your chance to bid on the final 126 lots in the #onlineauction, closing for bidding in a staggered format 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 beginning at 𝟏𝟏𝐚𝐦 𝐄𝐓. . Track the bidding at rmsothebys.com and catch auction updates on our Instagram Story: http://bit.ly/RMSIGStory. . *All prices include buyer's premium.