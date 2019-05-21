F1-wereld geraakt door het overlijden van Niki Lauda

Auteur: , 4 Reacties
F1-wereld geraakt door het overlijden van Niki Lauda

Zelden laat iemand als de Oostenrijker het leven.

Voor de tweede maal dit jaar heeft de dood een iconisch figuur uit de Formule 1-wereld gestolen. Aan de vooravond van het nieuwe seizoen liet racedirecteur Charlie Whiting het leven, vannacht overleed Niki Lauda na 43 jaar alsnog aan de complicaties van zijn tragische ongeluk op de Nürburgring.

Dat de dood van Niki Lauda een grote impact zou hebben, dat stond wel vast. De bikkelharde Oostenrijker was zonder meer een van de meest pure personen die de wereld ooit in actie heeft mogen zien. Zijn ongekende doorzettingsvermogen geldt zelfs ver buiten de perken van autosport als een inspiratie. Toen ondergetekende vanochtend het nieuws las, werd hij dan ook gegrepen en overweldigd door de liefde die er bestaat voor de beste man. Nimmer werden de tijdlijnen van zijn social media zodanig overspoeld door één enkel onderwerp. Hierom hebben we hieronder een aantal van de mooiste berichten verzameld, om aan te tonen hoeveel waardering men heeft voor het leven en het karakter van Niki.

Godspeed, Niki.

“First of all, on behalf of the team and all at Mercedes, I wish to send our deepest condolences to Birgit, Niki’s children, his family and close friends. Niki will always remain one of the greatest legends of our sport – he combined heroism, humanity and honesty inside and outside the cockpit. His passing leaves a void in Formula 1. We haven’t just lost a hero who staged the most remarkable comeback ever seen, but also a man who brought precious clarity and candour to modern Formula 1. He will be greatly missed as our voice of common sense.” – Toto Wolff



Wie is de grootste Ferrari-coureur aller tijden? readmore
Niki Lauda en Michael Schumacher in de nieuwe E Cabrio readmore
15 leuke inhakers op Ocon vs Verstappen readmore
Bavaria City Racing 2009 readmore
'Formule E is populairder dan Formule 1 in de VS' readmore
Mooie plaatjes: 50 jaar McLaren Formule 1 in Monaco readmore

4 reacties

subaru555
21-05-2019 om 11:59
7
In zijn slaap gegaan, omringt door familie. Wat een held, één van de grootste comebacks in de F1 na zijn ongeluk. Overleeft deze periode van F1 en stopt op zijn hoogtepunt. Toen weer kampioen in 1984. Schumacher overtuigd voor Mercedes te gaan rijden, en dit team geholpen groot te brengen. Met Jaguar de beginselen van Red Bull…

Wat een leven.
viezefreddyw
21-05-2019 om 11:59
10
Dat hij na zo’n tragisch ongeluk nog 43 jaar heeft kunnen doorleven en daarin écht het maximale uit heeft kunnen halen is een groot wonder te noemen en is niet minder dan bewonderenswaardig. Ik mocht altijd wel graag naar hem luisteren in interviews. Altijd straight to the point en geen flauwekul. Dat is tegenwoordig een schaarste.
stephane8200 via iPhone app
21-05-2019 om 12:22
0
Onvoorstelbaar wat deze man heeft doorgemaakt en toch voor elkaar heeft gekregen. Hoe kort na het ongeval hij weer in de auto is gestapt was echt ongelofelijk. Verder ook een direct persoon die de plank wel eens mis sloeg, maar dat overkomt de beste wel eens.

Wat dat betreft is de film Rush een aanrader om een en ander nog eens na te beleven.
pomoek
21-05-2019 om 12:37
0
Voor mij, en ik denk voor veel van mijn generatiegenoten, was Lauda de verpersoonlijking van de F1 coureur. Een zeer indrukwekkend mens. Bizar dat de laatste winnaar van de GP van Zandvoort, tevens zijn laatste overwinning, nu deze race terug komt op de kalender overlijdt. Ik weet niet hoe ik die toevalligheid moet duiden, misschien wel het einde van het tijdperk van de oude F1 en de oude F1 coureurs?

Geef een reactie:

Je moet ingelogd zijn om reacties te posten, registreren kan HIER (ook via Facebook).

5 keer dat de leider uit de race werd geknald readmore
11 leuke inhakers op de fittie tussen Vettel en Verstappen readmore
Junkyardrace oktober 2017 readmore
Video: Dit zijn de vijf meest spectaculaire crashes in de Formule E readmore
Formule 1 legende Niki Lauda overleden readmore
Trailer voor nieuwe TV-show met Hamilton en Rosberg readmore