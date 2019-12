Ferrari behoudt Charles Leclerc tot 2024

View this post on Instagram

LECLERC TO STAY AT FERRARI UNTIL 2024 🙌 . The driver, who rose through their drivers academy and went on to win twice in his debut season with the prancing horse, has committed his future to @scuderiaferrari 👊 . #Formula1 #F1 #Motorsport #Ferrari #Leclerc #CharlesLeclerc @charles_leclerc