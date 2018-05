Koenigsegg Gryphon-muilezel gaat helemaal kapotstuk

Yes it's true! I am sad to announce My Gryphon while being tested by factory driver went off the track and suffered body damage. Fortunately no one was hurt and I was contacted same day by Tariq and Christian himself with sincere apologies, as well as offering different solutions to situation. The one I liked the most, is that the factory repair and keep the Gryphon, as a factory test car and then build me a brand new Agera RS with a very unique specification. I must admit having dealt with many car manufacturers, I've never seen more genuine, professional company than Koenigsegg. Accidents do happen but how they respond is what makes them! #nevergiveup #turningsetbacksintocomebacks #biggerandbetter

