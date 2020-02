Ook deze miljoenenauto gaat niet gebruikt worden

View this post on Instagram

I finally have some time this morning (after returning the deathtrap RV) to catch up on everything. What an event this was and it was everything I could have asked for and more. Family, Friends and fans sending off Bullitt in the biggest way possible. Thank you to everyone that has been part of this journey. Whether you were there, watching on TV, computer or phone I promise your energy was in the room! Craziest thing I will ever do by far! My goal was to break records, done. Also I wanted to answer some of the questions that are out there … The identity of the new owner is not known yet. Everyone will know eventually. The car is doing fine and will not be restored. Like that was even a thing? The best photos are always taken by @mustang.marie . I will always have Mustangs and continue to be part of the Mustang family all over the planet. I’ve already bought my next car and will show it once I clean the driver’s seat. Next for me is building a garage that will fit more than 2 cars. Sam says I can’t have anymore cars until I have a place to put them. She didn’t say anything about tractors though.