Auw! De Williams FW41 is een achterwerk sloper

Het leven van een F1-coureur gaat niet altijd over rozen.

Voor velen is het de ultieme droom: F1 coureur worden. Rijden in supersnelle auto’s, knappe veulens aan elkaar rijgen, de wereld over vliegen, zwemmen in het geld, wie wil dat nou niet? De realiteit voldoet echter vrijwel nooit aan het absolute droomplaatje, zelfs niet voor diegenen die daadwerkelijk de F1 halen. De auto is net iets minder snel dan die van de concurrentie, chicks zijn soms alleen op je geld uit en je reist weliswaar de wereld over, maar ziet doorgaans alleen hotels en de kantoren van je sponsors.

Als je dit jaar een Williams-coureur bent, is de pijn letterlijk en figuurlijk nog groter. Niet alleen is de door Paddy Lowe ontworpen FW41 de traagste van het veld, hij blijkt ook nog eens ontzettend oncomfortabel te zijn. Nou kan je natuurlijk sowieso niet verwachten dat zo’n racemonster kerbstones neutraliseert als een Rolls-Royce Phantom, maar bij Williams maken ze het naar verluidt echt bont (en blauw) dit jaar. Na de race in Spanje zei kersvers F1-coureur Sergey Sirotkin er dit over:

It’s the toughest race I ever did so far. I wouldn’t even call it a race, really. I had a good start, a good launch, and then obviously I was caught in Turn 3 with those spins and the crash ahead, and I was just in a position where I completely could not see where I was going. I saw that I was just about to hit the car ahead. It was so smoky I just didn’t see anything, I needed to completely stop it to avoid the crash, and than once I passed it I was like the last car by a mile. Then I started to struggle with… let’s say it this way to not upset anyone – the problem is with seat comfort. We had it since the beginning of the year and we never really had the opportunity to properly look and improve it, but it was… we did a couple of changes and I’m not sure they were in the right way. So it was really massive. I was really struggling with the – you know, just staying in the car.

Je moet het de Rus nageven, hij heeft puik gevoel voor drama en verhaalvertelling. Het is bijna alsof je zelf in de auto zit:

Obviously at this track you cannot overtake, we were not having the best race, but we were just there. And then all of this uncomfortable – and I would probably call it much more, very painful – feeling I was getting. It was definitely not helping the race and the stint and the focus, and then obviously I made a mistake on the restart after the virtual safety car, and spun. So it was really surviving to the end.

Gewoon een slecht stoeltje geschuimd voor Sirotkin dus? Nou, misschien ligt het probleem dieper dan dat. Naar verluidt kampt Lance Stroll namelijk ook met het probleem en voor derde rijder Robert Kubica geldt dat sowieso, zo laat hij weten. De Pool ergert zich daarbij duidelijk aan de gang van zaken bij Williams:

We do not have too much comfort in this car, but it has been known since November. Problems have to be solved in the winter rather than pretending that everything is good to make it look nice politically. I do not drive, so I don’t say anything else.

Ben je op kantoor dus toch beter af met die comfortabele bureaustoel op wieltjes onder je frame…